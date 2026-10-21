Carlsberg might file for $700M IPO in India this week
What's the story
Danish brewing giant Carlsberg is gearing up to file for an initial public offering (IPO) of its Indian business as early as this week, as per Bloomberg. The move could raise as much as $700 million. The company is said to be working with Kotak Mahindra Capital, and the Indian arms of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Citigroup on the proposed offering.
Market position
Carlsberg India has 22% market share
Carlsberg India, the country's second-largest brewer with a 22% market share, is expected to start investor roadshows next week.
The IPO could be launched as early as December.
The proposed offering is likely to be a secondary share sale by the Danish brewer.
Carlsberg had confidentially filed draft IPO documents in July this year.
Market trends
India's IPO market is witnessing a revival
India's IPO market is witnessing a revival after a slow first half of 2026.
So far this year, companies have raised some $14.4 billion through first-time share sales, paving the way for another strong year, after a record $22 billion was raised in 2025.
Jio Platforms Ltd's record $3.2 billion offering was fully subscribed within hours of bidding opening on Wednesday.