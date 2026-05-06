Carrier Global goes all-in in India with $1B, aims $1.5B

Carrier invests $100 million, develops AI cooling

To keep up with demand, Carrier is pouring $100 million into a new manufacturing plant in Andhra Pradesh and tapping its Hyderabad engineers to create AI-powered cooling systems for these massive data hubs.

With pressure in the Chinese market, Carrier is shifting its focus to India's fast-growing digital infrastructure, determined to deliver smarter, energy-efficient solutions tailored for this market.