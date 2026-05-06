Carrier Global goes all-in in India with $1B, aims $1.5B
Carrier Global, a major player in cooling and climate tech, is going all-in on India as the country's data centers explode in size and number.
CEO David Gitlin called it a "once-in-a-generation opportunity," with Carrier's data-center cooling revenue already hitting $1 billion and aiming for $1.5 billion soon, thanks to huge investments from tech giants like Microsoft, Google, and AWS.
Carrier invests $100 million, develops AI cooling
To keep up with demand, Carrier is pouring $100 million into a new manufacturing plant in Andhra Pradesh and tapping its Hyderabad engineers to create AI-powered cooling systems for these massive data hubs.
With pressure in the Chinese market, Carrier is shifting its focus to India's fast-growing digital infrastructure, determined to deliver smarter, energy-efficient solutions tailored for this market.