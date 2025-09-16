Today is last day to file ITR before penalties apply
What's the story
The Central Board of Direct Taxes(CBDT) has extended the deadline for filing Income Tax Returns (ITRs) for Assessment Year 2025-26 by a day. The new deadline is September 16. This decision comes after taxpayers faced difficulties in accessing the e-filing portal due to technical glitches. The extension is aimed at providing taxpayers with more time to comply with their tax obligations.
Filing statistics
Record number of ITRs filed till September 15
Despite the technical issues, a record 7.3 crore ITRs were filed till September 15. This is an increase over last year's figure of 7.28 crore. The CBDT thanked taxpayers and professionals for their timely compliance in a post on X. To facilitate further filings of ITRs, it announced that the due date has been extended by one day to September 16.
Fines
What happens if you miss today's deadline
If you miss today's ITR deadline, you will incur a penalty under Section 234F. Taxpayers with income above ₹5 lakh may face a fine of up to ₹5,000, while those earning less will be charged ₹1,000. In addition to the penalty, interest under Section 234A is applied on any unpaid tax. This simple interest is 1% per month, calculated from the original due date of filing until the actual date the return is submitted.