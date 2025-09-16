GK Energy IPO to open on September 19

GK Energy builds and supplies solar water pump systems, mainly helping farmers get access to clean energy under government schemes like PM-KUSUM. They also work with government bodies and private companies, supporting India's push for more renewable energy in agriculture.

IPO details

The IPO closes on September 23. Minimum investment is 98 shares (about ₹14,994 at the top price).

Shares are expected to be allotted on September 24, before listing on BSE and NSE on September 26.

Funds raised will go toward working capital and general corporate needs.

Lead managers are IIFL Capital Services and HDFC Bank, with LinkIntime India as registrar.

Promoters are selling a small stake worth ₹64.26 crore as part of this IPO.