Explainer: Why gold prices are skyrocketing in Trump's America Business Sep 16, 2025

Gold prices shot up 40% in 2025, reaching a record $3,682.20 per ounce—the sharpest rise since 1979.

This surge beat even the jumps seen during COVID-19 and the 2007-09 financial crisis.

What's behind it? Uncertainty over US trade policies under Trump, interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve, and a falling US dollar all made gold way more appealing this year.