Next Article
Explainer: Why gold prices are skyrocketing in Trump's America
Business
Gold prices shot up 40% in 2025, reaching a record $3,682.20 per ounce—the sharpest rise since 1979.
This surge beat even the jumps seen during COVID-19 and the 2007-09 financial crisis.
What's behind it? Uncertainty over US trade policies under Trump, interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve, and a falling US dollar all made gold way more appealing this year.
Gold's appeal is soaring as the dollar dives
With the dollar at its weakest in decades and worries about stagflation (think: '70s energy crisis vibes), investors are piling into gold.
Big players like hedge funds and central banks are leading the charge, but retail buyers aren't far behind—plus, Donald Trump Jr. is now promoting gold retirement accounts.
All this has made gold one of 2025's hottest investments.