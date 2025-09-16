Google AI contractor lays off workers amid pay protests
GlobalLogic, which helps Google train its AI (think Gemini and those AI summaries you see), just laid off over 200 workers.
Many had advanced degrees but still faced low pay, tight deadlines, and job insecurity—sparking months of complaints about unfair treatment.
Workers were earning $18-$32 an hour
The cuts happened in several rounds with no warning. Workers earned $18-$32 an hour, but some say they were let go after organizing for better conditions.
Two have even filed complaints with US labor officials.
Meanwhile, internal docs show GlobalLogic was developing AI tools to automate these jobs.
Google says the employment terms are their responsibility—not Google's.
But this move highlights a growing issue: many people training today's hottest AI models are outsourced and underpaid, fueling activism among tech workers worldwide looking for fair treatment.