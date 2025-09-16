Nothing raises $200M at $1.3B valuation, Nikhil Kamath new investor

The fresh capital will be used to develop an AI-native platform, where hardware and software come together into a highly personalized and context-aware operating system. This is part of Nothing's plan to redefine consumer tech. The company has already shipped millions of devices and crossed $1 billion in cumulative sales.

Expansion plans

Nothing's AI platform will start with consumer devices

Nothing plans to leverage its strong global distribution and last-mile user insights to create hyper-personalized AI-driven experiences. "For AI to reach its full potential, consumer hardware must reinvent itself alongside it," Pei said in a statement. "We are starting with smartphones, audio products and smart watches ... in the future, our operating system will carry into smart glasses, humanoid robots, EVs, and whatever comes next."