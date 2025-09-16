Next Article
Solar panel maker Saatvik Green Energy sets ₹900cr IPO
Business
Saatvik Green Energy, a solar panel maker, is rolling out its ₹900 crore IPO from September 19 to 23.
Shares are priced between ₹442 and ₹465 each, with anchor bidding kicking off on September 18.
The offer includes both new shares and some being sold by promoters.
Funds will go toward building a large solar module facility
The funds will help build a big 4 GW solar module facility in Odisha, plus pay down debt at both the company and its subsidiary.
Saatvik already runs close to 3.8 GW of capacity as of June 2025.
If you're curious about listing day, mark your calendar for September 26—at the top price band, the company could be valued around ₹5,910 crore.