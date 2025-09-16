Solar panel maker Saatvik Green Energy sets ₹900cr IPO

Funds will go toward building a large solar module facility

The funds will help build a big 4 GW solar module facility in Odisha, plus pay down debt at both the company and its subsidiary.

Saatvik already runs close to 3.8 GW of capacity as of June 2025.

If you're curious about listing day, mark your calendar for September 26—at the top price band, the company could be valued around ₹5,910 crore.