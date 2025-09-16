International travel for middle-class Indians now within reach

Families from Tier-2, Tier-3 cities entering global travel market

GST on groceries is down, so monthly expenses are lighter and savings add up faster.

Hotel stays in the ₹1,000-₹7,500 range now come with just 5% GST (no Input Tax Credit), making accommodations easier on the wallet.

Even electronics and vehicles are cheaper after tax cuts, letting families spend less at home and more on experiences—like visiting Southeast Asia or the Middle East, which remain popular thanks to their affordability and simple visa rules.