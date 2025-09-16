Suzlon Energy shares jump 2% on largest FY26 order win
Suzlon Energy shares rose nearly 2% on Tuesday after securing its largest FY26 order—an 838 MW wind project from Tata Power Renewable Energy.
This project marks Suzlon's second-largest order ever, giving its business and reputation a solid boost.
The news pushed shares up to ₹58.49 on the NSE at 10:20am.
Suzlon's turbines to boost India's clean energy push
This deal means more clean energy for India and more revenue for Suzlon, with 266 "Made in India" turbines set to power sites across Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu.
It's part of Tata Power's push for reliable green energy through their FDRE program.
As Vice Chairman Girish Tanti put it, this partnership highlights Suzlon's commitment to affordable solutions that help build India's renewable future—right in line with the country's big 2045 clean energy goals.