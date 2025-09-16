Suzlon Energy shares jump 2% on largest FY26 order win

Suzlon's turbines to boost India's clean energy push

This deal means more clean energy for India and more revenue for Suzlon, with 266 "Made in India" turbines set to power sites across Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu.

It's part of Tata Power's push for reliable green energy through their FDRE program.

As Vice Chairman Girish Tanti put it, this partnership highlights Suzlon's commitment to affordable solutions that help build India's renewable future—right in line with the country's big 2045 clean energy goals.