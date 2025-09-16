Sensex regains 62,000 mark as trade talks boost investor sentiment
Indian stock markets made a comeback on Tuesday, with the Sensex climbing 201.69 points to 61,987.43 and the Nifty up by 52.8 points at 18,122.
The mood turned upbeat thanks to hopes around India-US trade talks and positive signals from global markets.
Investors await US Fed meeting outcome
After foreign investors pulled out over ₹1,268 crore on Monday, when both indices also fell, Tuesday's recovery reflects optimism.
Investors are now watching for progress in trade negotiations and what the US Fed says later this week.
Brent crude rises to $67.57 per barrel
Asian markets like Japan's Nikkei and South Korea's Kospi also rose, while Brent crude edged up to $67.57 per barrel.
Mahindra & Mahindra, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Axis Bank led the gains among top stocks; meanwhile, Titan and HDFC Bank lagged behind as optimism spread in the domestic stock market.