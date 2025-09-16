OpenAI hires former xAI CFO amid Altman-Musk rivalry

OpenAI has appointed Mike Liberatore, the former Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Elon Musk 's xAI, as its new Business Finance Officer. The move comes as part of OpenAI's strategy to manage its massive infrastructure spending. Liberatore will report to CFO Sarah Friar and work with Greg Brockman's team on contracts and capital for OpenAI's compute strategy.

Career history Liberatore's experience includes major financing deals at xAI Liberatore's appointment comes after a brief stint at xAI, where he served for just three months before leaving in July. At xAI, he was instrumental in arranging a $5 billion debt sale and a $5 billion equity raise backed by SpaceX. He also approved major data center expansion plans during his time there.

Financial expertise Extensive finance background Before his short stint at xAI, Liberatore had an extensive career in finance. He spent nearly nine years at Airbnb and held senior finance roles at SquareTrade, eBay, and PayPal. His rich experience in managing financial operations will be instrumental for OpenAI as it continues to expand its compute commitments.

Business shift Feud between Altman and Musk continues The hiring of Liberatore comes amid an ongoing feud between OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Musk. The two co-founded OpenAI in 2015 as a nonprofit research lab but have had public disagreements in recent years. Musk sued Altman and OpenAI last year over breach of contract, trying to block the company's transition into a for-profit entity.