GST overhaul starts September 22: What to expect

There'll now be just two main GST rates: 5% for essentials and 18% for most other stuff. This should cut down on confusion and paperwork, while making certain daily-use items a bit more affordable.

Medicines, drones, hotels, insurance services

Pharma companies need to update MRPs to match the new tax, but medicines already in stores won't need relabeling—just price updates at the counter.

Drones get a flat 5% rate now (no more tiers), sand-lime bricks drop from 12% to 5%, and hotels charging under ₹7,500 per night stick with a low 5% GST.

Plus, individual life and health insurance services are now GST-free.