Bitcoin holds steady around $115,500 as Fed rate cut hopes

How are other popular cryptocurrencies moving today?

As of this morning, Bitcoin slipped just 0.36% in the past day but is up 3.3% for the week.

Ethereum also dipped slightly to $4,523 but gained nearly 5% over seven days.

Altcoins like Solana and Cardano saw small drops too, reflecting a wait-and-see vibe across the market.

The total crypto market cap is now close to a massive $4 trillion.