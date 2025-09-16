Next Article
Bitcoin holds steady around $115,500 as Fed rate cut hopes
Business
Bitcoin is holding steady around $115,500 this Tuesday, with analysts noting cautious optimism.
The price is bouncing between strong support at $110,000 and resistance near $120,000.
Hopes for US Fed rate cuts and growing interest from big investors are supporting cautious optimism, even as global economic uncertainty lingers.
How are other popular cryptocurrencies moving today?
As of this morning, Bitcoin slipped just 0.36% in the past day but is up 3.3% for the week.
Ethereum also dipped slightly to $4,523 but gained nearly 5% over seven days.
Altcoins like Solana and Cardano saw small drops too, reflecting a wait-and-see vibe across the market.
The total crypto market cap is now close to a massive $4 trillion.