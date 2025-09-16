Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days are set for October 7-8

Amazon's fall Prime Big Deal Days are set for October 7-8, 2025, kicking off at 12:01am PDT on a Tuesday. For two days, Prime members get exclusive discounts on everything from electronics to home goods—Amazon's way of helping you snag deals before the holiday rush.

Early deals and membership perks Prime members can already grab early deals on Fire tablets, Kindles, and Echo Dot Kids bundles.

Membership runs $14.99/month or $139/year, but if you're 18-24, you can score a six-month free trial and then renew at half price.

Not a member? You can still sign up in time to catch the sale.

Going global and hardware event The sale is going global—now in 18 countries including first-timers Colombia, Ireland, and Mexico.

Plus, Amazon's hardware event on September 30 often introduces new gadgets, and while it's not guaranteed, some of these products might be featured in the deals.