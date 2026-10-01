CBDT mandates Form 173A for government securities tax exemptions

Heads up if you invest in government bonds or securities: the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) now wants more details from you to claim tax exemptions.

Starting this year, you'll need to fill out Form 173A as part of the Income-Tax Act, 2025, and the Income-tax (Seventh Amendment) Rules, 2026 inserted Rule 281A into the Income-tax Rules, 2026: basically, it's all about boosting transparency and making sure everyone's playing fair.