CBDT mandates Form 173A for government securities tax exemptions
Heads up if you invest in government bonds or securities: the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) now wants more details from you to claim tax exemptions.
Starting this year, you'll need to fill out Form 173A as part of the Income-Tax Act, 2025, and the Income-tax (Seventh Amendment) Rules, 2026 inserted Rule 281A into the Income-tax Rules, 2026: basically, it's all about boosting transparency and making sure everyone's playing fair.
Form 173A requests investor security details
The form asks for your basic info (name, address, PAN, country of residence), plus details about your government securities, like how much you held at the start and end of the year, what you bought or sold, interest earned, and any capital gains.
You'll also need to mention the security's ISIN code and type (think treasury bills or state development loans).
Just double-check everything before submitting; accuracy matters here!