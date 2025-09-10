CCI to release report on AI's impact on Indian markets Business Sep 10, 2025

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) is set to release its much-anticipated report on how artificial intelligence is changing the game in Indian markets this month.

The study will break down where AI gives companies an edge, what risks it brings, and offer ideas for fairer competition.

This comes as the government considers adding AI rules to the updated Digital Competition Bill, aiming to keep up with tech trends.