CCI to release report on AI's impact on Indian markets
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) is set to release its much-anticipated report on how artificial intelligence is changing the game in Indian markets this month.
The study will break down where AI gives companies an edge, what risks it brings, and offer ideas for fairer competition.
This comes as the government considers adding AI rules to the updated Digital Competition Bill, aiming to keep up with tech trends.
CCI is working to build its tech capabilities
AI can make things tricky for regulators—think "algorithmic collusion," where AI systems quietly team up without humans even knowing.
That's tough to prove under current laws, which expect evidence of explicit deals.
To get ahead of these challenges, CCI is building up its tech skills.
Meanwhile, India is watching how places like the US and EU are handling similar issues, hoping to find smart ways forward as our digital world keeps evolving.