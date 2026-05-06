CG Power posts ₹362cr profit, up 32%, margins down 110bps
Business
CG Power just reported a solid 32% jump in quarterly profit, reaching ₹362 crore, thanks to strong demand and a steady stream of new orders.
But there's a catch: spending ₹38 crore on its growing semiconductor business trimmed margins by 110 basis points this quarter.
CG Power semiconductor plant expansion underway
The company's revenue climbed 25% to ₹3,442 crore, and order inflows shot up 39%, leaving CG Power with a hefty order backlog for the future.
Its first semiconductor plant is already up and running, and a second one near Sanand is set to open by late 2026, expected to create over 5,000 jobs.