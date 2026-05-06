Chandrababu Naidu approves ₹1.225L/cr investments, Reliance data center in Visakhapatnam
Business
Big moves in Andhra Pradesh: Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and his team just approved new investments worth ₹1.225 lakh crore.
The highlight: Reliance is setting up a massive data center in Visakhapatnam for ₹1.08 lakh crore, following the commencement of construction of Google Cloud's AI Hub in Anakapalli nearby last month.
Andhra Pradesh approves Adani, Royal Enfield
The state also gave the go-ahead to Adani Energy's ₹12,000 crore hydro project and Royal Enfield's ₹2,500 crore motorcycle plant in Tirupati.
Naidu stressed that these projects shouldn't just stay on paper—he wants them up and running soon to boost jobs and the local economy.