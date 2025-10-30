China pauses rare earth export restrictions for 1 year
China just announced it's putting certain rare earth export restrictions on hold for a year—some of which were scheduled to take effect on November 8, 2025—following their initial announcement on October 9.
The move, shared by China's Ministry of Commerce, gives the country time to rethink and refine its policy.
Why rare earths matter
Rare earths—think elements like dysprosium and terbium—are essential for making electric cars, smartphones, and even defense tech.
China controls most of the world's supply, so any change in its export rules sends ripples through global tech and manufacturing.
Global implications
This one-year pause is a relief for industries that rely on these materials, but it also keeps everyone guessing about what comes after.
China's use of export controls shows just how much power these resources have in global trade and tech competition.