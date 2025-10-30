Meta's Q3 revenue hits record $51B amid lavish AI spending 

Meta has reported mixed financial results for the third quarter of 2025. The tech giant posted a record quarterly revenue of $51.24 billion, surpassing Wall Street expectations and its own projections for third-quarter sales. However, the company also recorded an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.05, which was significantly lower than the expected EPS of $6.7 due to a one-time non-cash income tax charge of $15.93 billion.

Future projections CEO Zuckerberg optimistic about company's future Despite the EPS miss, Meta's CEO Mark Zuckerberg remains optimistic about the company's future. He said, "We had a strong quarter for our business and our community." The company expects its fourth-quarter revenue to be between $56 billion and $59 billion. The company also raised its 2025 capital expenditure guidance to a range of $70 billion to $72 billion, up from the previous forecast of $66 billion to $72 billion.

Investment strategy Meta to 'invest aggressively' in 2026 Meta plans to "invest aggressively" in 2026 to meet its computational needs, according to CFO Susan Li. The company also announced a joint venture with Blue Owl Capital to build and finance a $27 billion Hyperion data center campus in Louisiana. Li said total expenses are expected to grow at a much faster percentage rate in 2026 than in 2025, mainly due to infrastructure costs and employee compensation costs.

Market response First financial update since AI unit layoffs This is the first financial update since Meta announced plans to lay off 600 staffers from its AI unit. Despite the layoffs, the company's stock has been on a steady rise over the past six months, although it dropped about 8% in extended trading after the earnings announcement. The last two earnings reports beat Wall Street expectations.