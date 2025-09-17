China unveils new plan to boost economy through services

Services now drive over 60% of China's per-person spending growth

Services now drive over 60% of China's per-person spending growth, with retail service sales seeing a 6.2% jump in 2025 alone.

With global trade shaky, China is betting on things people use every day—like health and education—to keep its economy moving forward.

Instead of handing out cash, the focus is on creating a friendlier environment for both businesses and consumers.