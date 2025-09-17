Next Article
China unveils new plan to boost economy through services
China just rolled out a big new plan to give its economy a lift by encouraging more spending on services like food, travel, eldercare, and childcare.
The government's 48-point initiative aims to make these services better and more accessible, while opening up the market for new players.
Services now drive over 60% of China's per-person spending growth
Services now drive over 60% of China's per-person spending growth, with retail service sales seeing a 6.2% jump in 2025 alone.
With global trade shaky, China is betting on things people use every day—like health and education—to keep its economy moving forward.
Instead of handing out cash, the focus is on creating a friendlier environment for both businesses and consumers.