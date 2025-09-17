Nissan to shut design studios in California, Sao Paulo Business Sep 17, 2025

Nissan is shutting its design studios in California and Sao Paulo as part of a big "Re:Nissan" restructuring.

The company's also downsizing teams in London and Japan, aiming to focus all design work into five main hubs—Los Angeles, London, Shanghai, Tokyo, and Atsugi—by the end of fiscal 2025.