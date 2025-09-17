Maharashtra's ₹3,268cr AVGC-XR push could mean more gaming jobs

New parks coming up in Mumbai, Pune, Nashik and Nagpur

New AVGC-XR parks are coming up in cities like Mumbai, Pune, Nashik and Nagpur—think motion capture studios and AR/VR labs.

With incentives like stamp duty relaxation and power tariff concessions and better infrastructure on the way (even for smaller cities), Maharashtra is aiming to become India's entertainment hotspot.

Plus, as India's media industry is set to cross $100 billion by 2030, this move could open doors for fresh talent across the state.