Next Article
Nestle chairman Paul Bulcke steps down, ex-Inditex CEO to replace
Business
Big changes at Nestle: Chairman Paul Bulcke is stepping down on October 1, months earlier than planned.
Pablo Isla, former Inditex CEO and current Nestle board member, will step in as the new chairman—moving up from his original April 2026 start date.
Nestle says this early switch should help speed up its strategy refresh.
Bulcke's exit amid leadership turmoil at Nestle
Bulcke's exit comes after a rocky period for Nestle leadership.
The company recently fired CEO Laurent Freixe for breaking its code of conduct and saw ex-CEO Mark Schneider leave after disappointing results.
With investor confidence shaken and shareholders pushing for better governance, many hope Isla's experience will help restore stability at Nestle.