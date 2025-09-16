Nestle chairman Paul Bulcke steps down, ex-Inditex CEO to replace Business Sep 16, 2025

Big changes at Nestle: Chairman Paul Bulcke is stepping down on October 1, months earlier than planned.

Pablo Isla, former Inditex CEO and current Nestle board member, will step in as the new chairman—moving up from his original April 2026 start date.

Nestle says this early switch should help speed up its strategy refresh.