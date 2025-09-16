Salesforce launches new AI division to help US military

Salesforce joins other tech giants in government AI push

Salesforce already works with several federal agencies, but they're keeping contract details under wraps.

The move follows a bigger trend: earlier this year, OpenAI rolled out ChatGPT for US agencies, Anthropic launched its Claude chatbot for government use, and Google debuted "Gemini for Government" in August—all aiming to make advanced AI tools more accessible (and affordable) for public sector teams.