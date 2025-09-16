Salesforce launches new AI division to help US military
Salesforce just introduced Missionforce, a new division focused on using AI to help warfighters and the organizations that support them work smarter.
Led by Kendall Collins, the team will tackle things like managing personnel, streamlining logistics, and improving decision-making—basically connecting Silicon Valley tech with military needs for better efficiency.
Salesforce joins other tech giants in government AI push
Salesforce already works with several federal agencies, but they're keeping contract details under wraps.
The move follows a bigger trend: earlier this year, OpenAI rolled out ChatGPT for US agencies, Anthropic launched its Claude chatbot for government use, and Google debuted "Gemini for Government" in August—all aiming to make advanced AI tools more accessible (and affordable) for public sector teams.