Vedanta gets nod to demerge power, metal businesses
Business
Vedanta just got the go-ahead from the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) to split up its power and metal businesses—think Vedanta Aluminium Metal, Talwandi Sabo Power (TSPL), Malco Energy, and Vedanta Iron and Steel.
This move overturns an earlier rejection by NCLT Mumbai.
Roadblock sorted out
The plan was blocked back in March 2025 because Sepco Electric Power Construction Corporation claimed TSPL owed them ₹1,251 crore.
But TSPL challenged this at NCLAT, sorted things out with Sepco, and Sepco dropped all objections.
With that roadblock gone, NCLT has been told to get things moving—like calling meetings for shareholders and creditors.