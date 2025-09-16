Market cap of quick commerce giant Blinkit parent crosses ₹3tn Business Sep 16, 2025

Eternal, the new name for Zomato, has climbed from 34th to 22nd place in the Nifty50 since March 2025.

With a market cap of ₹3.16 lakh crore as of September 16, it now sits ahead of big names like Tata Motors, Titan, and Wipro.