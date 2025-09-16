Next Article
Market cap of quick commerce giant Blinkit parent crosses ₹3tn
Business
Eternal, the new name for Zomato, has climbed from 34th to 22nd place in the Nifty50 since March 2025.
With a market cap of ₹3.16 lakh crore as of September 16, it now sits ahead of big names like Tata Motors, Titan, and Wipro.
Investors are betting on quick commerce trend
Eternal's fast rise highlights how quick commerce is shaking up India's biggest companies.
Investors are clearly betting on this trend—Eternal's stock jumped over 62% in six months despite a bumpy market.
Blinkit more than doubled revenue last quarter
Blinkit, Eternal's quick commerce arm, more than doubled its revenue to ₹2,400 crore last quarter—overtaking food delivery for the first time.
While profits dipped due to heavy investments, total revenue soared 70% year-on-year to ₹7,167 crore, keeping momentum strong.