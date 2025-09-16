Groww IPO: Bengaluru-based startup eyes ₹7,000 crore in fresh funds

Groww's impressive financials and user growth

Started in 2016 and based in Bengaluru, Groww runs a popular investment platform where users can invest directly in stocks and mutual funds.

In FY25 (the year ending March 2025), it posted impressive numbers: ₹4,056 crore in revenue and ₹1,824 crore net profit—plus an 11% profit jump in the first quarter of FY26.

As of June 2025, Groww had 12.6 million active NSE clients and was behind nearly half of all new NSE user additions last year.