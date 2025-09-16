Groww IPO: Bengaluru-based startup eyes ₹7,000 crore in fresh funds
Groww's parent company, Billionbrains Garage Ventures, is heading to the stock market with plans to raise ₹1,060 crore through fresh shares.
Existing investors are also set to cash out shares worth ₹5,000-6,000 crore via an Offer for Sale.
The founders will keep their 27.97% stake locked in for 18 months after listing.
Groww's impressive financials and user growth
Started in 2016 and based in Bengaluru, Groww runs a popular investment platform where users can invest directly in stocks and mutual funds.
In FY25 (the year ending March 2025), it posted impressive numbers: ₹4,056 crore in revenue and ₹1,824 crore net profit—plus an 11% profit jump in the first quarter of FY26.
As of June 2025, Groww had 12.6 million active NSE clients and was behind nearly half of all new NSE user additions last year.
Expanding beyond investments
Groww isn't stopping at just investments—it's expanding into wealth management services, margin trading, commodities, and loans against shares.
Even with some regulatory bumps ahead (especially around derivatives), the company is betting big on these new offerings to fuel its next phase of growth.