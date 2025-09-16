MMF industry seeks GST cut on raw materials

Polyester Textile Apparel Industry Association weighs in

This tax gap is tying up ₹2,000-₹3,000 crore in working capital because of slow GST refunds.

The article notes that MSMEs in the sector will face blockage of funds due to this setup, as highlighted by B.P. Sultania from the All India Recycled Fibre and Yarn Manufacturers Association.

R.K. Vij from the Polyester Textile Apparel Industry Association adds that since MMF textiles use most of these raw materials, lowering GST would really help ease financial stress across the sector.