US-India trade talks resume in New Delhi

Talks are all about smoothing things over

The recent US tariff hike (up by 25% since August 27) has hit India's exports hard, dropping from $8.01 billion in July to $6.86 billion in August.

These talks are all about smoothing things over and rebuilding economic ties.

If they work it out, we could see lower trade barriers and better opportunities for both countries—something that matters if you care about global jobs, tech, or just how connected our economies really are.