US-India trade talks resume in New Delhi
Business
India and the US sat down in New Delhi on Tuesday for fresh trade talks, with top officials Brendan Lynch and Rajesh Agrawal leading the charge.
This meeting comes after things got tense—thanks to a hefty 50% US tariff on Indian goods tied to Russian oil imports.
Talks are all about smoothing things over
The recent US tariff hike (up by 25% since August 27) has hit India's exports hard, dropping from $8.01 billion in July to $6.86 billion in August.
These talks are all about smoothing things over and rebuilding economic ties.
If they work it out, we could see lower trade barriers and better opportunities for both countries—something that matters if you care about global jobs, tech, or just how connected our economies really are.