China's exports fall for 1st time in 8 months

Rising US-China trade tensions are making things tough for Chinese exporters—think threatened 100% US tariffs and ongoing fees that eat into profits. Even though both sides agreed to extend their trade truce for another year, until November 2026, existing ones (averaging 45%) aren't going anywhere soon.

China now looking to boost imports, find new export markets

China's leaders are now pushing for more imports and looking beyond the US for new export markets.

Premier Li Qiang says he's aiming for major economic growth by 2030, but with the trade surplus shrinking and global demand shaky, it won't be easy sailing ahead.