Next Article
Entrepreneur Media is suing Meta for AI training data theft
Business
Entrepreneur Media, a publisher with five decades behind it, is suing Meta in California.
They claim Meta used their business books and guides to train its Llama AI models without asking or paying.
Their CEO, Ryan Shea, didn't mince words: "Stealing is not innovation."
The lawsuit joins a growing trend
Entrepreneur wants damages and a court order to stop Meta from using their content.
This lawsuit joins a growing wave of creators pushing back against tech giants like Meta, OpenAI, and Anthropic for using copyrighted work in AI training—raising big questions about what's fair in the age of artificial intelligence.