Chinese court bars firing workers for AI replacement under law
A Chinese court just made a big call: companies cannot lay off workers simply to swap them out for AI.
This came after a tech worker, Zhou, was fired when his job was automated and he refused a demotion with lower pay.
The court ruled that the company did not have a valid reason under the law, like downsizing or serious business trouble.
Chinese Communist Party signals job stability
This decision is all about protecting workers as AI becomes more common in China.
With youth unemployment rising and the economy slowing down, Chinese Communist Party planners are indicating a willingness to put job stability first, even as they push for more tech innovation.
Zhou's win also means companies need to think twice before replacing people with machines, or they could face legal trouble, and have to pay compensation.