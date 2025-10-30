Chinese stocks soar after Trump-Xi meet in Busan

Banking and insurance shares lead the charge

These gains are big: Shanghai is up nearly 20% in 2025, and the Hang Seng has soared over 30%. Most of the action is in banking and insurance shares, amid optimism over potential tariff reductions.

Trump even floated cutting US tariffs if China cracks down on fentanyl chemical exports—but tough issues like tech controls are still hanging.

For young investors or anyone watching global trends, it's a reminder that what happens between the US and China can shake markets everywhere.