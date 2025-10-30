Gurugram-based prop-tech startup Openhouse raises $2 million in seed funding
Openhouse, a Gurugram prop-tech startup, just raised $2 million in seed funding led by IQ Ventures.
The goal? To make buying and selling used homes way smoother with more verified listings and improved efficiency for NCR buyers and sellers.
Openhouse aims to boost monthly sales tenfold
Openhouse is building a one-stop platform for home resales—think pro home staging, legal help, and hassle-free transactions.
With this new funding, they're aiming to jump from ₹10 crore to ₹100 crore in monthly sales over the next year or so by ramping up listings and speeding up deals.
Resale market focus and notable backers
Founded by IIT Delhi grads Rahool Sureka and Ankit Khemka, Openhouse also has backing from big names like ex-Zomato co-founders Mohit Gupta and Gunjan Patidar.
Their support is set to help Openhouse scale up across India's growing resale market.