Fintech Groww plans ₹6,000-7,000 crore IPO in November

Groww is an all-in-one digital wealth app offering stockbroking, wealth management, margin trading, commodities and loans. They just launched Groww Cloud—an in-app algo trading tool that meets SEBI's new rules for brokers issued this year. For FY25 (ending March 2025), Groww reported a net profit of ₹1,819 crore and saw profits rise another 11% in Q1 FY26.

Key details about the IPO

Despite tighter regulations and higher taxes on brokerages this year, Groww keeps growing thanks to its tech focus and diverse products.

Early backers like Peak XV and Tiger Global are selling some shares but founders will keep big stakes (with a post-listing lock-in).

Ahead of the IPO, Groww also bought Fisdom to boost its offerings.

The platform boasts an impressive 80% organic customer acquisition rate and retains 77% of users over three years; today it serves about one in four active NSE traders.