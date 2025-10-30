Fintech app Groww files for ₹6,634 crore IPO Business Oct 30, 2025

Fintech app Groww is going public with an IPO priced at ₹95-100 per share, aiming for a valuation of up to ₹61,735 crore.

The total issue size is ₹6,634 crore (₹1,060 crore fresh issue + ₹5,574 crore offer for sale).

You can apply between November 4 and 7; listing is expected by November 12.