Meta's stock drops 8% as AI spending raises investor concerns Business Oct 30, 2025

Meta (yep, the company behind Facebook and Instagram) just saw its stock drop 8% on Wednesday.

Why? Even though they pulled in 26% more revenue this quarter—way above what Wall Street expected—they announced some big spending plans for artificial intelligence (AI).

CEO Mark Zuckerberg says Meta will ramp up investments next year to keep pace in the AI race, but overall costs this quarter were already up by 32% compared to last year.