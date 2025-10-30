Samsung's Q3 profit beats estimates on AI chip demand

Chip business pulls in $4.9 billion operating profit

In Q3, Samsung's chip business pulled in 7 trillion won ($4.9 billion) in operating profit, reclaiming its spot as the world's top memory chip maker by revenue.

Demand for DRAM and NAND chips (the stuff that helps your devices think faster) pushed up sales and sent Samsung's stock soaring 90% this year.

The company also landed major deals with AMD and is waiting on NVIDIA to greenlight its high-speed memory chips—signs that Samsung is betting big on an AI-driven future.