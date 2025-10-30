OpenAI plans $60B IPO, aiming for $1T valuation
OpenAI, the team behind ChatGPT, is gearing up for an IPO that could value the company at a staggering $1 trillion—putting it among the biggest stock market debuts ever.
They are considering filing with regulators as soon as the second half of 2026, with a possible market debut in 2027, and want to raise at least $60 billion from investors.
From nonprofit to potential trillion-dollar giant
Started as a nonprofit in 2015, OpenAI now runs under a hybrid setup controlled by the OpenAI Foundation (which owns 26% of the company).
Their main focus? Building powerful AI responsibly and making sure it benefits everyone.
Going public could reshape OpenAI's funding landscape
By going public, OpenAI will get easier access to funding to support CEO Sam Altman's plans to invest trillions into next-gen AI infrastructure.
The move also means less reliance on Microsoft and opens doors for bigger deals.
Major backers like Microsoft and SoftBank are set to gain if all goes well.