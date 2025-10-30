OpenAI plans $60B IPO, aiming for $1T valuation Business Oct 30, 2025

OpenAI, the team behind ChatGPT, is gearing up for an IPO that could value the company at a staggering $1 trillion—putting it among the biggest stock market debuts ever.

They are considering filing with regulators as soon as the second half of 2026, with a possible market debut in 2027, and want to raise at least $60 billion from investors.