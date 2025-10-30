Swiggy plans $1.5 billion QIP to tackle quick commerce competition

Swiggy's shift toward inventory-led model

Swiggy wants more say over how products are sourced and priced, so it's eyeing a switch from its current marketplace setup to handling inventory directly.

This shift means they'll need more domestic investors due to Indian FDI rules.

As of June 30, Swiggy was valued at about ₹96,000 crore and had ₹5,300 crore in cash—a figure set to rise after selling its stake in Rapido.