Nifty hits 26,000 for 1st time, Sensex closes near 85,000

Nifty could soon hit 26,300: Analyst

According to ICICI Direct's Pankaj Pandey, most of the action came from IT, banking/finance, and oil & gas stocks—which together make up more than half of Nifty.

He thinks Nifty could soon hit 26,300 and maybe even reach 27,000 in 2026.

Rajesh Palviya from Axis Securities adds that if Nifty stays above 25,800, we might see new highs as early as November.