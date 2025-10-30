Next Article
Nifty hits 26,000 for 1st time, Sensex closes near 85,000
Business
Mumbai's stock markets just closed at their highest point since September 2024, with the Sensex reaching 84,997 and Nifty at 26,053.
The buzz is mostly about hopes for a US-India trade deal and a possible interest rate cut in the US—two things investors love to see.
Nifty could soon hit 26,300: Analyst
According to ICICI Direct's Pankaj Pandey, most of the action came from IT, banking/finance, and oil & gas stocks—which together make up more than half of Nifty.
He thinks Nifty could soon hit 26,300 and maybe even reach 27,000 in 2026.
Rajesh Palviya from Axis Securities adds that if Nifty stays above 25,800, we might see new highs as early as November.