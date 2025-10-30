CBI probes Jai Ambani's role in Yes Bank fraud case

Thirteen people named so far

According to the CBI, these investment moves were heavily influenced by Anil Ambani as part of a deal with former Yes Bank boss Rana Kapoor.

The agency says this led to Yes Bank taking on risky debentures and commercial papers—costing the bank nearly ₹2,800 crore.

Investigators are also looking at Jai's role in these decisions, especially since he reportedly didn't consult their Japanese partners.

Thirteen people have been named so far, including Kapoor's family members. The agency is also probing the role of another daughter of the Kapoors, Rakhee.