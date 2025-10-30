Meta's revenue beats estimates, but stock drops on tax charge

Most of that money came from ads across Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Threads—showing Meta is still strong in the digital ad game. The company has raised its capital expenditure forecast to $70-72 billion for this period, especially on building out its artificial intelligence infrastructure and investing $14.3 billion in Scale AI.

CFO says costs will keep rising into 2026

Even with all this investment in AI, Meta recently laid off about 600 people working on it—part of a bigger trend where tech companies are trying to do more with less.

CFO Susan Li says costs will keep climbing into 2026 as they pour money into new tech and talent.