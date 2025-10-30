Alphabet crosses $100 billion revenue mark for 1st time ever

AI features, Google Cloud drive growth

The company's profits also climbed, with net income reaching $34.98 billion.

CEO Sundar Pichai highlighted new AI features like Search's AI Overviews and the Gemini app—which now has over 650 million monthly users—in the company's results announcement.

Google Cloud kept growing too, backed by a huge backlog and over 300 million paid subscriptions across services like Google One and YouTube Premium.

Even though "Other Bets" lost money, YouTube ad revenue hit $10.26 billion and Cloud brought in $15.16 billion this quarter—showing just how much these digital services matter now.