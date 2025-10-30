Alphabet's Q3 revenue beats estimates, driven by ad sales
Alphabet (Google's parent company) just posted $102.35 billion in revenue for the third quarter, topping what Wall Street predicted.
The boost mainly came from strong ad sales and the continued rise of Google Cloud—even as competition in AI and cloud tech is heating up.
Cloud and advertising boost Alphabet's revenue
Google Cloud is expanding fast because more companies want AI-powered tools and better data analytics.
That success has Alphabet planning to spend up to $93 billion for the year, compared to previous estimates of $80.67 billion.
Advertising also kept growing, even though some industries are still feeling the pinch.
Microsoft and OpenAI's Atlas poses a new challenge
Now there's a new player: "Atlas," an AI-driven browser unveiled by Microsoft and OpenAI (which is backed by SoftBank Group).
It's putting extra pressure on Google's search and browser turf, making things a lot more interesting for anyone watching where tech—and your online experience—goes next.