Great Learning reports ₹40cr profit on ₹1,039cr revenue
Great Learning, BYJU'S edtech arm, just reported a ₹40 crore profit on ₹1,039 crore revenue for FY25—marking its second year in the green.
Profits jumped 191% from last year, thanks to strong global demand for AI upskilling.
The edtech's big AI push
This year, Great Learning teamed up with IIT Bombay and Johns Hopkins University and rolled out 'GLAIde,' an AI-powered learning tool.
With over 1,750 programs and more than 13.8 million learners across 170+ countries, their focus on using generative AI to improve operations really paid off.
Why it works
Unlike other BYJU'S acquisitions, which have struggled with profitability, Great Learning has stayed profitable by operating independently under its founders since being bought in 2021.
That stability seems to be making all the difference.