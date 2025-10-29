Next Article
US government shutdown could cost economy $14 billion
Business
The ongoing US government shutdown is set to cost the economy up to $14 billion, with the Congressional Budget Office warning of a 1-2% point reduction in GDP in the fourth quarter of 2025.
The Senate is locked in a standoff, unable to agree on funding, leaving the situation unresolved.
Billions lost permanently
This shutdown isn't just about politics—it's slowing down federal spending and services that people rely on.
Government workers are missing paychecks, and businesses tied to federal contracts are stuck waiting.
While some losses might bounce back later, the CBO says billions will be gone for good, making it tougher for everyone as long as this drags on.