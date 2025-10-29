Next Article
Paramount cuts 2,000 jobs post $8B Skydance merger
Business
Paramount is letting go of about 2,000 employees—roughly 10% of its team—following its $8 billion merger with Skydance in August 2025.
CEO David Ellison says the move is meant to streamline operations and reduce costs.
Job cuts affect teams across the board
These job cuts affect teams across the board, not just one department.
Since joining forces with Skydance, the company has also made big leadership changes and picked up new assets like The Free Press, bringing Bari Weiss on as CBS News editor-in-chief.
The merged entity now owns iconic franchises
The newly formed Paramount now controls fan favorites like Star Trek, Yellowstone, SpongeBob SquarePants, and even Titanic (1997).
With these under one roof, they're set to make a big splash in movies and streaming.